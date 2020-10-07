Grand opening event takes place at Arrow Lakes Integrated Health centre

Five medical professionals are now providing their services in the space

Dozens of people turned out to a grand opening event for the Arrow Lakes Integrated Health centre in Nakusp last Sunday.

The facility is located at 412 Broadway and now has Carley Cooke as a registered massage therapist, Dr. Cory Hewko as a chiropractor, Dr. Kim Niddery and Dr. Lauren Goss as naturopaths and Dr. Stephanie Allen as a physiotherapist.

Cooke said the grand opening event was successful given the current circumstances.

“I tried my best to mitigate the whole COVID-19 situation, so I set up a table outside where draws took place for three self-care gift baskets. People also enjoyed some drinks that we offered,” said Cooke.

“We also had some pamphlets, business cards and stickers outside to let people know about the services we’re offering.”

While the centre opened up its doors after the September long weekend, not all of the health professionals had arrived to set up their practice yet. Visitors at the event had the opportunity to meet Dr. Allen for the first time, who was the fifth and final health care professional to arrive and get herself established in the space.

To get the centre operational, walls were installed to create two treatment centres, Ricky Lamb helped to install the drywall, Kish Pedersen helped to paint the facility and Shoulda Cutta Wooda staff created new wood trimmings and finishes.

A new therapist and and a new practitioner could also potentially be joining the centre in the next couple of months.

Customers can call 250-265-2503 to book an appointment with one of the health care professionals.

Cooke said she’s happy to have all of the services up and running in one convenient place.

“I’m really happy for people to have this facility and to get them feeling as good as they can,” said Cooke.

“This facility will prevent many people from having to drive hours to other larger communities in the Kootenays to go to an appointment.”

READ MORE: New state-of-the-art health facility set to open in Nakusp

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Health