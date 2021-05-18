Grand Forks Fire/Rescue puts out hillside fire

No one was injured after a campfire got out of control below Columbia Drive

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue put out a grass fire on a treed slope on the Columbia and Western Rail Trail late Monday night, May 17.

The fire broke out at a makeshift camp near the intersection of Columbia Drive and McCallum View Drive shortly before 11:30 p.m., according to Cpt. Kevin McKinnon.

Neighbours had phoned 911 after a woman was heard screaming for help.

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers doused a hillside fire late Monday night, May 17. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Firefighters arrived on scene within minutes, finding two people throwing dirt on the flames. Around seven volunteer firefighters knocked down the flames using hoses run off a fire engine.

McKinnon said the blaze likely started when their campfire got out of control, setting fire to pine needles underfoot.

No one was injured at the scene, he said.

McKinnon said the department responded to a burn complaint at the same camp early last week. Campers put out a small campfire at the department’s request, he said.

 

