BC Conservation Officer Kyle Bueckert of Grand Forks saw that a self-isolated couple needed help with food and stepped in to buy them groceries. (BC Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

Grand Forks conservation officer steps up to buy groceries for quarantined snowbirds from Kitimat

‘In these times of need, when people in the community need something like that done, it’s a no-brainer’

Conservation officer Kyle Bueckert is used to getting animals untangled from soccer nets in Grand Forks and patrolling local wild lands. But recently, in his off-time, he’s also stepped up to help support a B.C. couple stranded in quarantine.

According to the BC Conservation Officer Service (COS), Bueckert heard that an elderly snowbird couple from Kitimat, B.C., had just returned back to B.C. from the United States and were stopped just north of the border in Christina Lake to self-isolate before continuing their journey north.

As part of public health measures implemented by government officials to curb the spread of COVID-19, anyone entering Canada from another country must to self-isolate for 14 days immediately upon entering Canada, under the federal Quarantine Act.

As of April 9, travellers must now also present a self-isolation plan to B.C. and federal officials before being granted entry into the province. If plans are not approved, people will be placed in quarantine at facilites provided by the government.

Though the Kitimat couple arrived in Canada before the April 9 order, they still took it upon themselves to stick to themselves for the two-week period. But when shopping lists and money attached to broom handles waved from their camper failed to draw help, and with food running low, Bueckert stepped in to buy the couple their groceries.

“In these times of need, when people in the community need something like that done, it’s a no-brainer,” Bueckert told the COS. “You need to step up and help people.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Schools re-open in Nelson and Creston, but only for children of front-line workers
Next story
B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend

Just Posted

BC Housing enlists Nelson hotels, Kalein Centre for COVID-19 isolation spaces

The service is for people either at-risk of or currently homeless

COVID-19 leaves Nelson couple with devastating choice

Sebastien De Marre and Marie-Paule Brisson won’t leave their foster children behind in Haiti

Morning Start: How much do you know about Edgewood’s past?

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Thursday, April 9

Nakusp and Kelowna businesses partner up to make face masks during COVID-19 crisis

The businesses expect to deliver their first set of masks on April 7 or 8

Castlegar wedding shows love conquers all

Brandon Melanson and Kimberly Patricia Melanson were married at Millennium Park last week.

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in Okanagan, amid COVID-19

Five bodybuilders from across the country flew to Kelowna to move into a house for a reality TV show

B.C.’s top doctor details prescription for safe long weekend

Yes, it includes hosting an online cooking show

March job losses just ‘a tiny snapshot’ of full impact of COVID-19: B.C. professor

Some sectors and demographics likely to be hardest hit

COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies

B.C. records 34 new cases in the province, bringing total active confirmed cases to 462

Researchers to study whether plasma of recovered patients can treat COVID-19

Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that contains the antibodies that protect against illness

Grand Forks conservation officer steps up to buy groceries for quarantined snowbirds from Kitimat

‘In these times of need, when people in the community need something like that done, it’s a no-brainer’

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Schools re-open in Nelson and Creston, but only for children of front-line workers

School District 8 is providing on-site education for certain families during the pandemic

Most Read