A lone suspect robbed the Grand Forks CIBC Bank on Thursday afternoon (April 21), fleeing with a large sum of cash, according to police. Photos courtesy Grand Forks RCMP.

Grand Forks CIBC bank robbed, lone suspect remains at large

Police seeking witnesses, information after male suspect made off with a ‘large sum of cash’

A Grand Forks bank was robbed by a lone male suspect who made off with a large sum of cash on Thursday (April 21) afternoon and remains at large, according to local RCMP.

At approximately 4 p.m., a man entered the Grand Forks CIBC bank at the 7300-block of 2nd St. and approached a teller, making a threat that he had a gun and demanded money, according to a news release.

The suspect, who was wearing a light blue hoodie and a dark jacket with the brand O’Neill on the back and had his face covered, fled southwards after being handed some cash.

Within minutes, Grand Forks RCMP responded to the scene, making patrols in the neighbourhood, however, the suspect was not found.

Further examination of the scene and evidence collection will be completed by the RCMP Forensic Identification Section out of Nelson, B.C.

“This is a very scary incident to happen in our town,” said Sergeant Darryl Peppler, Grand Forks Detachment Commander. “These are very traumatic incidents for the staff and witnesses to experience, and we are very grateful that no one was hurt in this crime.”

Police are urging anyone with information — or if anyone was in the downtown area around 4 p.m. on April 21 and might have witnessed something — to contact the Grand Forks RCMP detachment at 250-442-8288. Additionally, police are asking anyone with dashcam footage who may have captured images to contact the detachment.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

