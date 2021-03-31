Ontario Premier Doug Ford listens to a question during the daily briefing at a mass vaccination centre in Toronto on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Governments investing in new vaccine-manufacturing plant in Toronto

The new facility’s work will include drug product formulation, fill-and-finish and inspection of flu vaccines

The governments of Canada and Ontario say they will help fund construction of a new influenza vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto.

Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the federal government will spend $415 million in the partnership with Sanofi Pasteur Ltd.

Champagne says the pandemic has taught all countries that they need to have domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will contribute $55 million to the project.

Sanofi will provide more than $455 million as well as create and maintain 1,225 jobs in Canada.

The company will also invest at least $79 million a year to fund Canadian research and development.

The new facility’s work will include drug product formulation, fill-and-finish and inspection of flu vaccines.

