Four of the six golden retriever puppies rescued from a North Okanagan property on Dec. 21, 2022. (BCSPCA/ photo)

Four of the six golden retriever puppies rescued from a North Okanagan property on Dec. 21, 2022. (BCSPCA/ photo)

Golden retrievers, including 6 puppies, rescued from North Okanagan property

No heat, clean water or insulation, little food accessible for nine dogs

The BC SPCA seized a family of neglected golden retriever dogs from a property in the North Okanagan.

On Dec. 21, two adult golden retrievers and six puppies were rescued from a basement, along with a pregnant Australian shepherd dog. The dogs were being kept in freezing temperatures and without proper care, heat or insulation.

Eileen Drever, senior officer with the BC SPCA, said the puppies were exposed to things in their enclosure that could have caused injury, like unfinished wooden edges and makeshift fencing.

“The puppies were shivering and huddled for warmth, they had no bedding except for a bit of dirty hay and there was a build-up of feces and puddles of urine throughout the enclosure,” said Drever in a media release. “There was a small amount of dog food on the floor, but the only accessible water was dirty and in an unclean bowl.”

The pregnant Australian shepherd was kept chained to a wall, SPCA officers found.

All nine dogs were rushed to a vet for a checkup and are now safe in SPCA care. They are not yet available for adoption.

READ MORE:Wildlife overpasses not wide enough: University of B.C. study

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Missing dog found stuck underneath boulder; rescued by Penticton fire crews

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BCSPCAPetsWinter

Previous story
Physician assistants improve health care in provinces that recognize them; B.C. doesn’t
Next story
Trudeau signals shift away from humanitarian aid toward financing infrastructure

Just Posted

Extreme cold this week has stalled several lifts at Kootenay ski hills. Kimberley Alpine Resort file
Extreme cold has many lifts shut down at Kootenay ski hills

B.C. pre-Christmas storm is expected to turn icy beginning Thursday (Dec. 22) as remaining snow hardens and freezing rain falls. (Sergey Gorbachev/ Pixabay)
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

Nelson CARES’ office in Nelson. The non-profit organization says nearly $600,000 was stolen from its account at the Nelson and District Credit Union. Photo: Tyler Harper
Fraud costs Nelson non-profit organization $600,000

Image: RCMP logo
Accused shooter at Trail ambulance station served time for manslaughter