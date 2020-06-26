Goat Mountain Child Care Centre in New Denver set to open in September

Final design plans are underway on play area outside the facility

A new child care centre in New Denver will have 30 school-age spaces and 16 spaces for kids under 12. Photo: Province of B.C.

The Goat Mountain Child Care centre in New Denver is still anticipated to open on Sept. 8, according to a report by School District 10 superintendent Terry Taylor.

The new centre is being built at Lucerne Elementary School and will create 30 school-age spaces and 16 spaces for children under the age of 12.

The report said final designs are currently being worked out for an outdoor play area at the centre, which will be located around the school sidewalk and old tennis court.

New metal fencing is being built along the sidewalk and an accessible wheelchair path will be put through the upper portion of the school’s garden.

To accommodate the play area, the current access to the school’s garden and early learning play areas will be rerouted.

The Goat Mountain Society, Youth Centre Society and Slocan Lake Early Learning Society have agreed to share the future outdoor play area space, according to the report.

Once completed, two child care rooms, two accessible washrooms and a kitchen will be located inside the child care centre.

Arrow Lakes News has reached out to SD 10 for more construction updates.

