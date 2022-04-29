Go Fund Me started to raise funds for public memorial of beloved Nakusp turkey, Tina

The turkey was dubbed a town mascot, and died earlier this year after being struck by a vehicle

Pictured is Tina the turkey, a beloved bird who was dubbed the town mascot in Nakusp. Tina was struck by a vehicle earlier this year. There is now a fundraiser to raise money for a memorial of Tina. (Photo submitted by Sharon Starratt)

A Go Fund Me has been started in an effort to raise funds to create a memorial for Nakusp’s beloved turkey, Tina, who died earlier this year.

Tina the turkey was a fixture in the Nakusp community, garnering attention from media outlets, locals and tourists alike. She wandered around downtown and seemed to love humans more than her flock. Tina was struck by a vehicle in February and since then, the community has been rallying to try and get the turkey memorialized through a piece of public art.

Sharon Starratt is organizing the Go Fund Me page, with a goal of raising $2,000 to create a memorial.

“[I’m] hoping to raise funds to create a memorial sculpture for the late Tina the Turkey in Nakusp, BC. She was a wild turkey that spent the last couple of years entertaining our village by patrolling the streets, peering into windows and charming locals and visitors alike,” wrote Starratt on the Go Fund Me page. “Unusually tame, she seemed to prefer the company of people to her own kind, and was always ready for a photo op like a true diva.”

Even Nakusp’s mayor has spoken out about Tina.

“She came to the community in a time when we needed some uplifting, as many were feeling isolated as our spirts were low,” said Nakusp mayor, Tom Zeleznik, back in March after Tina’s passing.

“During the height of the pandemic she connected our community with her bold personality and reminded us all to slow down and enjoy the simple things in life,” reads the Go Fund Me page. “Sadly, her life was cut short this past winter when she was struck by a vehicle. We are hoping to create a permanent bronze sculpture of Tina in downtown Nakusp for all to enjoy and remember her. Any contributions appreciated.”

As of press time, $203 has been raised for the memorial.

The Go Fund Me page can be found by visiting www.gofundme.com and searing Nakusp Town Turkey.