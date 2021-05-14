Ecole Mount Prevost Elementary parents are in line to pick up their children after a police incident nearby saw students evacuated to the Sherman Road soccer fields. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Ecole Mount Prevost Elementary parents are in line to pick up their children after a police incident nearby saw students evacuated to the Sherman Road soccer fields. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Gardner finds buried explosives, sparking evacuation of Cowichan school

Students removed from school in an ‘abundance of caution’

BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau said some neighbours and students at a nearby school have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution but nothing criminal in nature is occurring despite a high police presence in a North Cowichan neighbourhood.

“Somebody who was doing some gardening found some explosives,” Manseau explained. “We spoke to a couple of residents and to the school, and had them evacuate while we wait for an emergency disposal unit to come over.”

Ecole Mount Prevost Elementary students were evacuated from the school while police taped off the area around 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 14.

Nearby Auchinachie Road has been taped off at Somenos Road and fire crews are staging at Evans Park awaiting instruction.

“There is a police incident next door so out of an abundance of caution they have evacuated the school,” said Cowichan Valley School District spokesperson Mike Russell.

The school district representative said he’s unsure how long the students will be out of school, but it could be the remainder of the school day.

Witnesses said students were bused to the Sherman Road soccer fields while others likely walked. She said she believed all of the students had been accounted for and were being released to their parents around noon. Parents lined up to gather their children following COVID-19 protocol.

More details to come

Police are at Ecole Mount Prevost Elementary but the students have been evacuated. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Gardner finds buried explosives, sparking evacuation of Cowichan school

Students removed from school in an 'abundance of caution'

