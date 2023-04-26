Image: RCMP logo

Fruitvale gunshot victim continues to recover; major crime unit involved

Trail RCMP said the pair know each other, and reported the shooting as “an isolated incident”

A Fruitvale woman suffering from a gunshot to the head is awake and continues to recover in an undisclosed hospital.

“The victim continues to recover and our investigation is progressing,” Wicentowich told the Trail Times Monday, April 19. “I won’t be able to provide any further details. We are working with Kelowna Major Crime to get all of the pieces in place for Crown Counsel.”

The case began in the early hours of March 27 when a Nelson man, 39, allegedly left the victim at the emergency entrance to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital and fled before speaking with medical staff or the RCMP.

Soon after, officers seized a vehicle related to the case in the hospital parking lot. Later that morning, police caught up to the man in downtown Trail.

He was arrested for attempted murder, taken into custody, and later released pending further investigation.

The Trail RCMP said the pair know each other, and reported the shooting as “an isolated incident.”

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich updated the Times on April 5 with the welcome news that the victim, 36, was in serious condition, though awake and stable.

As of April 26, no one was in custody.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU),headquartered in Kelowna, manages and investigates homicides, suspicious deaths, and missing person cases where foul play is suspected.

City of TrailCrimeGun ViolenceKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalRCMP Briefs

