A skimmer plane is seen above Nelson on Wednesday as it dove toward Kootenay Lake for water. Photo: Tyler Harper

A skimmer plane is seen above Nelson on Wednesday as it dove toward Kootenay Lake for water. Photo: Tyler Harper

Four of seven wildfires put out near Nelson

The Southeast Fire Centre says it is now focusing on the biggest fire southwest of the city

Just three fires remain active in an area southwest of Nelson after seven were ignited by lightning earlier this week.

The Southeast Fire Centre said in an update Thursday that four fires were deemed extinguished Wednesday.

The largest of the fires, the 30-hectare Rover Creek blaze south of Bonnington, remains out of control but hasn’t expanded. The fire centre said air tankers, helicopters and support crews were continuing to fight the fire Thursday.

Avalanche Creek, northeast of Ymir, remains a two-hectare fire. The centre said although the fire is considered out of control, crews were able to establish a reliable water system nearby.

The Selous Creek fire south of Nelson near Highway 6 is listed at just 0.01 hectares and is being held back.

A total of 29 ground personnel and one helicopter are working on the three fires.

There were 400 lightning strikes yesterday in the Southeast Fire Centre, which includes the Kootenays and parts of the Columbia-Shuswap region.

READ MORE: Lightning starts 7 small fires south of Nelson

Previous story
Man hits million-dollar jackpot at Kelowna casino
Next story
Gang of turkeys attack B.C. man, breaking both his hips and a finger

Just Posted

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson spoke at a grand opening for the new Balfour ferry terminal improvements on Aug. 25. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Renovated Kootenay Lake ferry terminals open, receive mixed reviews

A skimmer plane is seen above Nelson on Wednesday as it dove toward Kootenay Lake for water. Photo: Tyler Harper
Four of seven wildfires put out near Nelson

A skimmer plane flies by the Nelson Bridge before reloading water out of Kootenay Lake. Planes are fighting a fire southwest of Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper
UPDATE: Lightning starts 7 small fires south of Nelson

Hlookoff Logging has been fined $6,500+ from WorkSafeBC after a worker was seriously injured at a harvesting operation in Park Siding. Photo: Unsplash
West Kootenay logging company fined $6,500 for unsafe practices