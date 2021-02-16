Ed Smith served as Greenwood’s mayor from November 2014 until February 2020. He was 77 when he passed away on Monday, Feb. 15. File photo

Ed Smith served as Greenwood’s mayor from November 2014 until February 2020. He was 77 when he passed away on Monday, Feb. 15. File photo

Former Greenwood mayor Ed Smith dies at 77

Smith left office last February, citing health concerns

Ed Smith, the former mayor of Canada’s smallest city, died Monday night, Feb. 15, at 77.

Smith served as mayor in Greenwood, B.C, from November 2014 until his resignation last February due to health reasons.

Posting to the city’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 16, current mayor Barry Noll wrote that his predecessor, “will always be remembered for his contribution to the city.”

READ MORE: Greenwood mayor Ed smith resigns

Smith died at Trail’s Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, where Noll said he had been undergoing chemotherapy.

Posted by City of Greenwood on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

City HallGreenwood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 26 deaths over Family Day weekend; top doctor says vaccine delivery ramping up
Next story
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nations Health Authority

Just Posted

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

Carly Cooke and her family practice skiing. (Submitted/Carly Cooke)
PHOTOS: Nakusp keeps busy during the cold snap

People share what they were up to

A view from the DriveBC Highway camera of the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 6 in Nakusp. (DriveBC)
Province grants funds for Highway 6 culvert upgrade

Funds coming from economic recovery and climate adaption program

The female turkey was spotted hanging out on Nakuspian Don Mabie’s deck in December. He said she showed no fear of humans. Photo: Don Mabie
Talkin’ turkey in Nakusp

A wild turkey has stolen hearts in the village

The Columbia Basin Trust says it will assist in connecting fibre-optic lines to rural residents in the Slocan Valley. File photo
Columbia Basin Trust picks up ‘last mile’ portion of fibre-optic project

The Trust will help connect Slocan Valley residents to high-speed internet

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 26 deaths over Family Day weekend; top doctor says vaccine delivery ramping up

Daily cases stayed below 500 for each day of the long weekend

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

Ed Smith served as Greenwood’s mayor from November 2014 until February 2020. He was 77 when he passed away on Monday, Feb. 15. File photo
Former Greenwood mayor Ed Smith dies at 77

Smith left office last February, citing health concerns

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)
Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for sexually assaulting a woman in Kelowna in 2015

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

(Black Press Media file)
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Quebec’s example could provide a guideline for B.C.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” said FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald. (First Nations Health Authority Facebook photo)
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nations Health Authority

Phase 1 hoped to be completed by end of March

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Kennedy Stewart made the announcement on the heels of Justin Trudeau’s tabling of Bill C-21

Most Read