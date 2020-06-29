Former BC minister and MLA Ed Conroy passes away at 73

Ed Conroy was elected to the BC Legislature as the NDP MLA for Rossland-Trail in 1991, and in 1996.

Former BC cabinet minister and Kootenay MLA Ed Conroy passed away Friday of natural causes at age 73.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of Ed Conroy’s passing. I’ve known Ed for 30 years and had the honour of working with him during his time as an MLA and then as a minister,” said BC Premier John Horgan.

“Ed was a truly kind and decent man. He’ll be greatly missed by all those who knew him. My thoughts and support are with his wife, my friend and colleague Katrine Conroy, and their extraordinary family.”

Ed Conroy served as the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries for BC and the Minister Responsible for Rural Development from 2000 to 2001. He was first elected to the BC Legislature as the NDP MLA for Rossland-Trail in 1991, and was re-elected in 1996.

Since 2005, Ed’s wife Katrine Conroy has served as the NDP MLA for the renamed constituency (West Kootenay Boundary and Kootenay West), and is currently the Minister for Children and Family Development.

In addition to serving as a Minister and MLA, Ed Conroy was a towboat operator, School Trustee, School Board Vice-Chair, and along with Corky Evans helped create the Columbia Basin Trust.

RELATED: Genesis of the Columbia Basin Trust

Ed lived with his wife Katrine in Pass Creek where they ran a ranch breeding prize-winning Polled Hereford cattle.

He is survived by his wife, four children, their spouses, nine grandchildren and a large extended family.

READ MORE: MLA Katrine Conroy looks back at 2019 in Kootenay West


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC NDP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap
Next story
Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Just Posted

Former BC minister and MLA Ed Conroy passes away at 73

Ed Conroy was elected to the BC Legislature as the NDP MLA for Rossland-Trail in 1991, and in 1996.

Castlegar mountain bikers ride 120 km in one day

Group hits all of Castlegar’s trails in one day

Goat Mountain Child Care Centre in New Denver set to open in September

Final design plans are underway on play area outside the facility

Village of Nakusp to reimburse Launch Club Society for over $5,000 in hydro bills

The society has been footing the bills since 2010

Kootenay communities to receive emergency preparation funding

The provincial grant package includes more than 100 local governments

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Pleasure craft overturns Sunday afternoon between Nanaimo and Sechelt

Man taken into custody after multi-hour standoff in northern B.C.: RCMP

No injuries as a result of the police incident, RCMP say

Most Read