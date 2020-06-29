Former BC minister and MLA Ed Conroy passes away at 73

Ed Conroy was elected to the BC Legislature as the NDP MLA for Rossland-Trail in 1991, and in 1996.

Former BC cabinet minister and Kootenay MLA Ed Conroy passed away Friday of natural causes at age 73.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of Ed Conroy’s passing. I’ve known Ed for 30 years and had the honour of working with him during his time as an MLA and then as a minister,” said BC Premier John Horgan.

“Ed was a truly kind and decent man. He’ll be greatly missed by all those who knew him. My thoughts and support are with his wife, my friend and colleague Katrine Conroy, and their extraordinary family.”

Ed Conroy served as the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries for BC and the Minister Responsible for Rural Development from 2000 to 2001. He was first elected to the BC Legislature as the NDP MLA for Rossland-Trail in 1991, and was re-elected in 1996.

Since 2005, Ed’s wife Katrine Conroy has served as the NDP MLA for the renamed constituency (West Kootenay Boundary and Kootenay West), and is currently the Minister for Children and Family Development.

In addition to serving as a Minister and MLA, Ed Conroy was a towboat operator, School Trustee, School Board Vice-Chair, and along with Corky Evans helped create the Columbia Basin Trust.

Ed lived with his wife Katrine in Pass Creek where they ran a ranch breeding prize-winning Polled Hereford cattle.

He is survived by his wife, four children, their spouses, nine grandchildren and a large extended family.

