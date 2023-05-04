Flooding, mudslide closes Highway 3 at Bombi And Kootenay Passes

Highway 3 is closed at both the Bombi Pass and from Salmo to Creston. File photo

Highway 3 is closed in both directions about 15 km east of Castlegar in the Bombi Pass. Drive BC says the closure is due to flooding. An assessment is in progress, an update is expected at 10 a.m.

Highway 3 is also closed in both directions for 80 km through the Kootenay Pass from Salmo to Creston due to a mudslide. An assessment is in progress and an update is expected at 10 a.m.

A detour is available via Kootenay Lake ferry, but drivers should expect sailing delays due to congestion.

Yesterday, the flood risk level across the Regional District of Central Kootenay was upgraded to a flood watch as snowmelt increases and rain is forecasted for Thursday night and Friday.

Meanwhile, an evacuation alert for the community of Vallican in the Slocan Valley was expanded.

More to come …

B.C. Floods 2021