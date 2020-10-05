FILE – Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne speaks to media before the start of the Liberal cabinet retreat at the Fairmont Hotel in Winnipeg, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Sudoma

Five-year-old Canadian orphan in Syrian camp set free, will come to Canada

The girl, known as Amira, was found on the side of the road last year

A five-year-old Canadian girl stuck inside Syria after her family was killed in an airstrike is being allowed to leave the country.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne says she will soon be reunited with her family in Canada.

The girl, known as Amira, was found on the side of the road last year and was taken to a refugee camp in a region of Syria controlled by Kurdish-led forces.

Efforts by family members in Toronto to get her out and back to Canada had been stymied for months, leading to a lawsuit being filed in July.

Her family argued the federal government was violating her rights by refusing to provide emergency travel documents, and by failing to make the necessary official requests of the regional Syrian government to get her repatriated.

The Liberal government has said that a lack of Canadian consular services in Syria made helping her very difficult.

In his statement, Champagne thanks the military for its assistance in the matter and says the focus now is on protecting the child’s privacy and ensuring she gets the support she needs.

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Syria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Joyce Echaquan’s death highlights systemic racism in health care, experts say
Next story
Canadians with COVID-19 or caring for those with it can apply for federal money today

Just Posted

Creston RCMP investigating after Jordan’s Cabin destroyed by fire

Police responded to a call at around 2:28 a.m. on Sept. 29 from a witness who was driving by the structure on Highway 3 and saw the fire

Six candidates running in Kootenay West riding

The Kootenay West riding includes Castlegar, Trail, Rossland, Slocan, New Denver and Nakusp

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region is at 535

Nakusp Rotary Club to hold virtual auction

People will be able to bid on hotel vouchers, gift certificates and piles of firewood

Nakusp Elementary School childcare centre project gets green light

The project was approved by SD 10 board of education members during recent meeting

Health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling 2nd wave of COVID-19: Tam

New COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in several parts of the country

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Chilliwack property

A huge machine with a top speed of 15 kph was taken from an area near No. 3 road over the weekend

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

Horgan, Wilkinson accuse each other of creating delays

Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Ecosocialists pull all B.C. electoral candidates amid transphobia allegations

Protecting candidates is a priority amid allegations, Ecosocialist Party says

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Stay local, wear masks: B.C. CDC releases Halloween tips for COVID-safe trick-or-treating

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Received a write-in ballot for B.C.’s 2020 election? Here is what you need to know

Close to 500,000 British Columbians have so far requested mail-in ballots

Most Read