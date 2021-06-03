Five more COVID-19 cases in West Kootenay

There were no new cases in Castlegar and Trail

The West Kootenay continues to see low numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

The West Kootenay had five new COVID-19 cases during the week of May 23 to 29, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Nelson’s local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, had two cases, as did Creston. Grand Forks meanwhile added one new case.

Trail, Castlegar, the Arrow Lakes and Kootenay Lake areas meanwhile were COVID-19 free.

COVID-19 cases were kept to single digits across Interior Health with the exception of in the Central Okanagan, which includes Kelowna, with 175 cases, and another 57 in the Vernon area.

