Anglers across the Kootenays are being asked to restrict their fishing from early morning to early afternoon to protect fish from potentially fatal rising water temperatures. File photo

Anglers across the Kootenays are being asked to restrict their fishing from early morning to early afternoon to protect fish from potentially fatal rising water temperatures. File photo

Fishing times in Kootenays restricted due to warm water temperatures

Anglers asked to fish only from early morning to early afternoon

Anglers in the Kootenays are being asked to fish in the morning and early afternoon to protect fish from the effects of warm water later in the day.

The ministry is reducing recreational fishing activities for several areas in the Kootenay region, according to a news release.

From July 31 until Sept. 10, angling in these areas will be closed from 2 p.m. until midnight. To ensure people have an opportunity to fish, these closures will be in effect only for the times when the water temperature is at its highest.

This order applies to Michel Creek, Morrissey Creek, Lizard Creek, Coal Creek, Sand Creek and the lower St. Mary’s River, as well as streams listed in Management Units 4-3 to 4-9. These waterways are located throughout the Kootenays, near Grand Forks, Fernie, Sparwood and Cranbrook.

Water temperatures in these systems are peaking at approximately 20 C in the afternoon to evening. Angling fish at these elevated temperatures has been demonstrated to have harmful, and sometimes lethal, effects on fish, and any fish released after being caught will have difficulty recovering, the release stated.

The closures are supported by the Okanagan Nation Alliance, Ktunaxa Nation Council and the Kootenay Fisheries Regional Advisory Team.

If the temperatures cool sufficiently in the coming weeks, this order may be rescinded.

If anglers come across fish kills they can report them to their local Fish and Wildlife office or RAPP (Report All Poachers And Polluters) line (1 877 952-7277) and refer to the online version of the Freshwater Fishing Regulation Synopsis for angler alerts and potential in-season fishery closures.

Learn More about fishing regulations and restrictions for the Kootenays and provincewide at www.gov.bc.ca/fishingregulations

Hunting and Fishing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Castlegar firefighters respond to 5th suspicious fire this week
Next story
BCCDC reminds people to wash produce after increase in gastrointestinal illness

Just Posted

The suspicious fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 near Zuckerburg Island. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar firefighters respond to 5th suspicious fire this week

L-R: Provincial Anti-Racism Data Committee member Don Corrigal, Minister of Citizen Services Lisa Beare, Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson, and Mable Elmore, parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives, at a meeting in Nelson on August 2. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
B.C. cabinet minister visits Nelson to promote anti-racism survey

A suspicious wildland fire in Fairview grew to 100 metres by 200 metres on July 30. Photo: CFD
Police identify ‘person of interest’ in suspicious Castlegar fires

Smoke from a Tarrys truck and trailer fire could be seen billowing for kilometres. Photo: Submitted
One man killed, another injured in two Tarrys area fires