Fisherman missing after boat capsizing on Fraser River sparks search by RCMP, SAR

Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Contributed Photo)

Agassiz RCMP are searching for a 40-year-old Chehalis man after police received a report of a man in the river after a boat capsized in the Fraser River near Kilby.

The RCMP and Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue mobilized a search effort along with Chilliwack and Mission Search and Rescue offering air support.

Dustin Williams was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, and after extensive air, water and land search efforts, he has not been found.

40-year-old Dustin Williams went missing while fishing on the Fraser River in the Kilby area on Sunday. (Facebook/Join the Search for Dustin)

Williams is described as an Indigenous male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and jogging pants. He has been described as an experienced fisherman but not a strong swimmer.

Mission SAR recovered Williams’ boat.

Contact the Agassiz RCMP with any information at 604-796-2211.

