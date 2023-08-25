Two First Nations say they’re “shutting down” public access to B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than a month to allow for harvest celebrations. Joffre Lakes Provincial Park, 2019. (Black Press Media files)

Two First Nations say they’re “shutting down” public access to B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than a month to allow for harvest celebrations. Joffre Lakes Provincial Park, 2019. (Black Press Media files)

First Nations ‘shutting down’ B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than a month

Lil’wat, N’Quatqua First Nations say the park will reopen on National Truth and Reconciliation Day

Two First Nations say they’re “shutting down” public access to B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than a month to allow for harvest celebrations.

The Lil’wat and N’Quatqua First Nations say they’re asserting their title and rights to shared unceded territory to take time to harvest and gather resources.

They say the park will reopen on National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30.

In a statement, the nations say the decision is supported by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that said First Nations’ consent is required to use its lands and resources.

The statement dated Wednesday (Aug. 23) says the goal is to “ensure our well-being for our future” and asks people to honour the decision.

The B.C. Parks website says that due to “unanticipated circumstances,” the park is currently inaccessible to the general public and that day-use pass and reservation holders have been contacted directly.

The Canadian Press

BC ParksFirst NationsIndigenous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfires drive back smoky skies across B.C.
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline project runs into fresh construction-related hurdle

Just Posted

The Regional District of Central Kootenay will be holding meetings about its climate plan in 20 communities. File photo
RDCK releases climate plan open houses schedule

The 2021 census initially reported Silverton had a 23 per cent population decrease over five years, but Statistics Canada now says that was an error. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Census recount bumps up Silverton’s official population to 181

The trial of William Trowell is being held at the Castlegar Courthouse. File photo
Trial begins for Trail man charged with youth sex assault

Empire Coffee, part of The Adventure Hotel, was the scene of an incident in November 2020 during which Jeremy Undershute allegedly spat on an employee after yelling at staff about masks. File photo
Arguments close in COVID-19 spitting case against Nelson man