Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services reports that the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service took quick action to subdue the Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road, which started during the evening of Aug. 9. (CSRD Fire Services)

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services reports that the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service took quick action to subdue the Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road, which started during the evening of Aug. 9. (CSRD Fire Services)

First Nation firefighters encouraged to join effort to extinguish B.C. blazes

First Nations’ emergency service group puts out call for more wildland firefighters

A call has been put out for First Nation wildland firefighters with experience, to help with the B.C. wildfire situation.

The First Nations’ Emergency Services Society issued the notice on Aug. 9, asking for First Nation communities and individuals with wildland firefighter experience and certification.

They are collecting information that will be forwarded to the BC Wildfire Service for employment recruitment for the remainder of the wildfire season.

The information needed is a name, First Nation, current wildfire certifications and contact information. That can be emailed to Jo-Anne Hales, communications coordinator, at jhales.fness.bc.ca. Alternatively, phone Hales at 250-462-1752.

READ MORE: From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Feds pledge $83M for residential school searches, $20M for monument honouring children
Next story
Company ‘shocked’ by Ottawa’s decision on proposed coal mine in southwestern Alberta

Just Posted

House for sale in downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Kootenay real estate sales off slightly in July 2021

Memorial designer Illarion Gallant places roses on Lt. Robert Gray’s memorial. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Memorial dedicated to Nelson’s Victoria Cross recipient at aviation museum

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix to host COVID-19 townhall for Interior Health

The Kootenays’ unemployment rate is below the provincial average. File photo
Unemployment rate drops for Kootenay region