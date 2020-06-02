A view of the Kokanee Creek gold property site, due for exploration this year. Photo courtesy of First Energy Metals

First Energy Metals set to start gold exploration work in the West Kootenay

The work will be conducted at two of its sites near Nakusp and Nelson

Vancouver-based First Energy Metals is set to begin gold exploration on two of its properties in the West Kootenay.

The properties include its Kokanee Creek gold property 18 kilometres east of Nelson and its Independence gold property 20 to 30 kilometres southeast of Nakusp.

The company said the first phase of the project will include exploration work like ground prospecting, geological mapping and sampling of minerals around the sites.

A final second phase of the project will include diamond core drilling at the Kokanee Creek gold property, which the company said also holds promising silver, lead or zinc prospects.

The company said the timeline of the drilling will depend on how quickly it can get a drill permit application approved by the B.C. government.

The company said the purpose of the work is to confirm historical mineral results and to find new areas on the sites for further mineral exploration.

READ MORE: B.C. extends mining tax credits to attract investment

