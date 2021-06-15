TELUS is proposing to construct a 5G tower at Pople Park. Photo: Sheri Regnier

TELUS is proposing to construct a 5G tower at Pople Park. Photo: Sheri Regnier

First 5G tower in Trail proposed for placement in popular park

TELUS has a consultation process open until June 28

A 5G tower on track for installation near a popular Trail park had a nearby resident contacting the Trail Times voicing concern over this newest technology.

“I’m a resident of Shaver’s Bench and I just found about a proposed 5G tower that TELUS wants to erect in Pople Park,” he began, requesting anonymity. “I have spoken to many residents in that area and not one of them wants this tower erected.”

He sited lack of environmental studies as extremely problematic as well as the sheer size of the tower and, as 5G uses higher frequency radio waves, the fact that children and other residents live nearby.

TELUS handout for discussion purposes only.

TELUS handout for discussion purposes only.

The Times contacted the telecommunications giant regarding 5G technology and what is involved in the process to move forward with such new technology.

“TELUS is planning to make a significant investment to enhance wireless coverage in Trail in direct response to demand from the community,” TELUS spokesperson Liz Sauvé replied.

“The municipality has engaged us to explore locations for a new cell tower, and the public consultation process for our proposal is underway.”

If constructed, this new tower will improve the overall wireless coverage throughout the city, making service more reliable and faster for all TELUS customers, Sauvé continued.

“The consultation process runs until June 28; we look forward to hearing feedback from residents and answering their questions, and will keep the community updated as we move forward.”

5G is the next evolution of wireless services from the current 4G LTE network in Trail, and this new cell tower will enable 5G service throughout the community if constructed.

“Improving coverage throughout Trail is not only important for residents and businesses to stay connected to what matters to them the most whether at home or on the go, but it also enhances public safety,” Sauvé said.

“More than 70 per cent of all phone calls to 911 these days come from a cell phone.”

Last month, TELUS announced a commitment to invest $13 billion in infrastructure and operations across B.C. through 2024, including bringing “blistering-fast” 5G network speeds to connect more than 187 communities to 5G by the end of 2021.

TELUS’ 5G network currently serves customers across the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and in Victoria. Later this year, the company plans on expanding to more communities across the Interior, Kootenays, and Northern B.C.

TELUS handout for discussion purposes only.

TELUS handout for discussion purposes only.

How does 5G work?

Fifth generation — or 5G — networks are digital cellular networks for which the service area is divided into small geographical cells. The 5G signal is achieved partly by using new higher-frequency radio waves in addition to the low and medium band frequencies used in previous cellular networks. Already implemented in certain areas across Canada with median download speeds up to 169.46 Mbps, 5G runs 205 per cent faster than 4G download speeds. 5G is described as an entirely new, flexible network that will interface with all existing and evolving generations of wireless technology to come. Due to increased bandwidth, it is expected 5G networks will soon be used as general internet service providers for laptops and desktop computers, and also will make possible new applications in the internet of things (IoT). IoT refers to the network of physical objects embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies for the purpose of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems over the internet.

TELUS proposal

TELUS is proposing to construct a 52.3 meter tall monopole tower at a municipal-owned property known as Pople Park. All of the equipment necessary to operate this facility will be housed within a fenced compound located at the base of the tower. The tower, if constructed, will provide improved wireless service to the Trail community.

Authority

Although Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) has exclusive jurisdiction over the placement of wireless telecommunications facilities, it requires the carriers to consult with the applicable local government and the general public regarding new installations. The public consultation process is intended to provide an opportunity to have questions from property owners addressed while respecting federal jurisdiction over the installation and operation of telecommunications systems.

City of TrailinfrastructureInternet and Telecom

 

Photo: Sheri Regnier

Previous story
Central Mountain Air leaving Castlegar airport in July

Just Posted

TELUS is proposing to construct a 5G tower at Pople Park. Photo: Sheri Regnier
First 5G tower in Trail proposed for placement in popular park

TELUS has a consultation process open until June 28

A trailer burned down near Arrow Park on June 5. (Photo by Desiree Donahue)
Mobile home fire near Nakusp outside fire department boundary

No fire department responded

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League met for their AGM and announced a number of new initiatives, new awards and changes in their executive committee, as well as the starting date for the 2021-22 season. Paul Rodgers file.
KIJHL announces start dates for 2021-22 season

Season set to begin Oct. 1 with league still following all health guidelines

South Slocan’s Ti Loran is among the recipients of this year’s Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship. Photo: Submitted
Neil Muth Memorial Scholarships awarded to 4 students

Students in Creston, South Slocan and Revelstoke are sharing the honour

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is looking into a Castlegar incident. File photo
Police watchdog investigating Castlegar incident

IIO: Woman sustained a reportedly self-inflicted injury

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) is scored on by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, not pictured, during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Habs fall 4-1 to Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of NHL semifinal series

Match was Montreal’s first game outside of Canada in 2021

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, assistant deputy speaker at the B.C. legislature, presides over committee discussions. The legislature is completing its delayed spring session this week, with most MLAs participating by video conference. (Hansard TV)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 infections dip below 100 over weekend

Only 68 new cases recorded Monday, four additional deaths

B.C. ambulance station in Revelstoke is expected to get a new system called the Scheduled On-Call (SOC) this fall. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
B.C. ambulance changes could put Revelstoke residents at risk, warn local paramedics

Paramedics said to expect a substantial increase in ambulance response time starting this fall

The BC Ferries website went down for a short while Monday morning following a provincial announcement that recreational travel between health authorities can resume Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ website crashes in wake of provincial reopening announcement

Website back up now, recreational travel between health regions to resume as of Tuesday

The Kamloops Indian Residential School is photographed using a drone in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, June, 14, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former school earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Communities grapple with what to do with former residential and day schools

Some tear them down as a tool to help healing, others repurpose them as tools for moving forward

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. watching U.K.’s COVID struggles but don’t think province will see similar pitfalls

Studies show that one dose of vaccine is only 33 per cent effective in preventing B.1.617.2 spread

RCMP Const. Shelby Patton is shown in this undated handout photo. RCMP say that Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over on Saturday morning in Wolseley, east of Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP
Pair charged in Saskatchewan Mountie’s death make first court appearance

Const. Shelby Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over Saturday morning

David and Collet Stephan leave for a break during an appeal hearing in Calgary on Thursday, March 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Appeal Court rejects stay for Alberta couple facing third trial in son’s death

Pair accused in their earlier trials of not seeking medical attention for their son sooner

Most Read