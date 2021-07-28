Fire information meeting for Fauquier residents to be held in Nakusp

The RDCK and BC Wildfire Services will be hosting the meeting July 29 at 11 a.m.

The RDCK and BC Wildfire Service is hosting a public information session for Fauquier and area residents in Nakusp, tomorrow, July 29, at 11 a.m.

“This public information session is strictly for those in Fauquier and the surrounding area impacted by the Evacuation Order due to the Octopus Creek wildfire,” said the news release.

A regional wildfire update will be provided with information on the Octopus Creek wildfire.

There will also be an opportunity for residents to ask questions.

The meeting will take place at the Nakusp & District Sports Complex Auditorium, at 200 8th Ave. NW.

For the latest information on the wildfires go to the BC Wildfire Services website or www.rdck.ca/eocinfo

