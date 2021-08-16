Interface fire burning on outskirts of Trail

David Dudeck shares photos of the wildfire that was detected near Bear Creek on Sunday afternoon. David Dudeck photo

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) issued an evacuation alert for residents on Bear Creek Road on Sunday.

Wildfire N52624 broke out in the area behind Waneta Mall at around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15, and at the recommendation of BC Wildfire Services (BCWS), the RDKB issued an evacuation alert for three properties in Area A near Bear Creek fire service road.

No City of Trail properties were affected.

About 20 Kootenay Boundary regional firefighters joined BCWS firefighters to battle the blaze in addition to four air tankers and four bucket ships (helicopters), Deputy Fire Chief Glen Gallamore told the Trail Times Monday morning.

“A local resident spotted it in the afternoon, one of the local property owners,” Gallamore said. “As of last night, they sent a large amount of resources to the fire.”

The wildfire is suspected to be lightning caused and was about four hectares in size by press time.

A large helicopter and crews were attending the fire early Monday morning, and they were hopeful to have it under control by the afternoon.

“It’s actually in a good spot, on a northeastern facing slope with lots of green in there, birch trees and poplar trees so they are in a moisture area,” said Gallamore. “They are feeling very confident that by end of day today (Aug. 15) they are going to declassify it from ‘out of control’ and re-list it as ‘being held.’”

Water bomber near Trail, Sunday Aug. 15, 2021. Photo: David Dudeck

Cooler weather is in the forecast. Causing concern, however, is the potential of thunderstorms also rolling in.

Firefighting resources are stretched to the limit, and regional firefighters have been dispatched throughout southern B.C. to help with wildfires near Merritt, Spences Bridge and Kamloops.

With so many fires of note currently burning in the province, Gallamore said the regional fire department was impressed with the support from BCWS.

“B.C. wildfire, they hammered this one hard,” added Gallamore. “They did an outstanding job, I’ve never seen air support like that. It was impressive.”



B.C. Wildfires 2021City of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional District