6 injured, 2 in critical condition following fiery multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla

Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash that closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions on Friday (Oct. 29) morning. (Photo/Denise Hendry)Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash that closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions on Friday (Oct. 29) morning. (Photo/Denise Hendry)
The crash in the Larson Hill area has closed Highway 5. Major delays are expected. (Screenshot/Google Maps)The crash in the Larson Hill area has closed Highway 5. Major delays are expected. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) is calling the crash on the Coquihalla, south of Merritt near Coldwater Road, a ”significant motor vehicle incident” which involved several vehicles.

Two air ambulances were dispatched to the scene alongside five paramedic ground crews, police and firefighters.

There are reports of at least three vehicles involved, including a transport truck.

According to BCEHS, there are six patients in need of care, with two needing to be airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

“Four patients were in serious condition and transported by ground ambulance to hospital,” said Shannon Miller with BCEHS.

Highway 5 remains closed with DriveBC updating the road condition at 3:30 p.m.

____

A northbound multi-vehicle crash near Merritt along the snowy Coquihalla Highway has closed the highway and snarled traffic in both directions.

Photos from the crash site indicate a semi trick and at least two other vehicles are involved in the crash on Larson Hill around 11 a.m.

Heavy snow is coming down, making the highway very slippery.

DriveBC has confirmed the highway is closed and an assessment is in progress. Expect major delays and seek alternate routes.

More to come.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla Highway

Previous story
Congressman: U.S. won’t require COVID-19 test for vaccinated to cross land border
Next story
BC SPCA urges federal protection of animals from fireworks

Just Posted

A scaled-down Remembrance Day will be taking place outside the Nakusp Cenotaph at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 to honour all of the Nakusp veterans who fought in past wars. People are reminded to physically distance and gather in small groups if they’re attending to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. (File photo-Arrow Lakes News)
Small ceremony only for Remembrance Day in Nakusp again this year

The B.C. Government has introduced Bill 26, dissolving Jumbo Mountain Resort Municipality.
Ktunaxa First Nation pleased with the dissolution of Jumbo Resort Municipality

Midway Fire and Rescue volunteers held the diesel spill before the fuel could enter a nearby culvert, according to Chief Mike Daloise. Photo: Submitted
Officials respond to diesel spill after semi crashes along ‘sharp, hairpin turn’ on Hwy 3

Golden Life’s Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook has been notified that since Golden Life requires visitors to be fully vaccinated, Canada Post will no longer be delivering their mail. (Barry Coulter photo)
Mail delivery to Golden Life facilities cut off