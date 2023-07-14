Ferry between Revelstoke and Nakusp experiencing significant delays

The Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry is delayed by an hour due to traffic

Travellers planning to use the Upper Arrow Lake Ferry may experience a significant delay this afternoon.

According to DriveBC, the ferry is experiencing a one-hour sailing delay due to a high volume of vehicle traffic in the area.

⚠️#BCHwy23 Upper Arrow Lake Ferry has a 1 hour sailing delay at Shelter Bay due to high volume. #Nakusp #Revelstoke pic.twitter.com/cdZbAHtzzx — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 14, 2023

Check DriveBC for updates.

