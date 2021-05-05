Fees at West Kootenay landfills and transfer stations to increase

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is increasing fees to maintain a user-pay fee structure

User fees at transfer stations and landfills across the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) are going up.

The RDCK says it is trying to operate “user-pay” facilities, meaning those using the service are paying enough to cover the expenses of operating the facility. Currently, fees are not fully meeting operating costs and the shortfall is being made up through taxation.

The RDCK is also looking to fund future projects designed to extend landfill lifespans such as an upcoming regional organics management program.

“In the long term, diversion programs such as this are a simpler and less expensive option than trying to find a suitable site for a new landfill,” said the RDCK.

RELATED:Construction of RDCK compost facility to begin this year

A new fee structure for disposing of containers (maximum 121 litre bin or maximum 81 cm by 102 cm bag) came into effect on May 1.

In the central sub-region transfer stations (Balfour, Salmo, Grohman Narrows, Kaslo, Marblehead, Ymir) the price per container will increase to $3.50 each for the first four containers. For loads of mixed waste greater than four containers, a minimum charge of $12.50 will be applied.

In the west sub-region (Ootischenia and Nakusp landfills, Slocan, Rosebery, Edgewood and Burton transfer stations) the price per container will change to $3 each for the first four containers. For loads of mixed waste greater than four containers, a minimum charge of $12.50 will be applied.

Paying by the tonne is cheaper than by the container — fewer trips and larger loads cost less.

The RDCK is also reminding residents that utilizing their city’s municipal curbside service is cheaper for loads under 100 kg. It also saves time and reduces greenhouse gas emissions and traffic.



newsroom@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kootenayRecyclingwaste disposal