Nakusp

Fee increases in future for Nakusp residents

Changes will include no more discount for tourists at hot springs

By John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

VALLEY VOICE

By the time you read this, the fees for some services from the Village of Nakusp will likely be increased. Council approved a new rate schedule for civic services at its January 11 meeting, and was expected to ratify them at its January 25 meeting.

Some of the changes are as follows.

The Winter Wednesday discount at the Hot Springs will no longer apply to tourists, just locals. “Many tourists show up expecting to pay full price and end up receiving the discount,” staff note.

While waste fees were “right where they needed to be to cover the cost of collection” last year, that cost is going up, staff warned. Expenses are anticipated to increase by about 6.5% in 2021. To cover the increase, staff proposed increasing the cost of Village bags from $3 to $3.25 and non-residential receptacles from $21 per cubic metre to $22.50 per cubic metre.

It’s going to cost more to connect to the Village sewer system, as staff warned that connection fees are substantially underpriced for the cost.

“Typically, a straightforward connection will cost approximately $2,300,” the report says. Currently the new connection fee is the greater of $1,385 and actual cost. Staff recommended amending the new connection fees to the greater of $2,300 and actual cost.

Staff also recommends increasing sewer rates. An infrastructure report found that the Village needed to put more into its infrastructure reserve to cover capital replacement costs over the next 30 years.

“While we understand 2020 was a difficult year financially for many, staff recommends increasing sewer rates at least 5% for 2021 ($22.61 for a single-family dwelling) to avoid falling farther behind in our capital replacement plan.”

Water rates are also going to see some hikes if council accepts staff recommendations. The report says the base fee for a new connection doesn’t cover actual costs.

“Currently the new connection fee is the greater of $1,320 and actual cost. Staff recommends amending the new connection fees to the greater of $2,000 and actual cost,” the report says. With a new well in the works and expanded service, staff warn the Village needs to replenish its reserves to avoid rate shocks in the future when infrastructure needs replacement.

“Rather than increasing rates by 10% in five years to make up for these changes, staff’s recommendation is to smooth it out with 2% annual increases,” council was told.

This would result in an increase of $8.54 in 2021 for a single-family dwelling.

Council needs to adopt the new fee structures by February 8 to have it ready for the first billing period of 2021.

READ MORE: From marina to arena, Nakusp ponders infrastructure needs

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nakusp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RDCK noise bylaw expanded to include Area H

Just Posted

It has been almost seven years since the death of Peter de Groot, and there has yet to be an inquest into his death. File photo
Family of Peter de Groot still waiting for inquest

The Slocan man was killed in a confrontation with police in 2014

Nakusp
Fee increases in future for Nakusp residents

Changes will include no more discount for tourists at hot springs

Kootenay Regional Building Dept.(Google)
RDCK directors face ‘difficult task’ as budget talks begin

The first look at the 2021 budget seems to be on shakey ground

Lights and sirens. (file)
RDCK noise bylaw expanded to include Area H

New rules to deal with noisy neighbours

Village of Nakusp Office. (Google)
From marina to arena, Nakusp ponders infrastructure needs

Nakusp council notes from Jan. 11

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
Kootenay MLA urges calm after COVID-19 cluster identified in Fernie

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka reminds people to follow directives issued by Dr. Bonnie Henry

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

UBC’s Faculty of Medicine is working closely with the Stellat’en First Nation to pilot the Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative. (Pixabay/File photo)
Drones to deliver medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation in pilot project

UBC teams up with Stellat’en First Nation

Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)
Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

‘I was not hosting a party,’ claims former wealth manager Mohammad Movassaghi

Alberta's second-quarter Opioid Response Surveillance Report was released on Sept. 23, 2020. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Provincial boost for addictions treatment in Vernon welcomed: MLA

MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the provincial funding is more impactful amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Abbotsford's Raine Padgham poses for a headshot during the Third Annual Girls Baseball Trailblazer Series at the Compton Youth Academy back in 2019. Padgham was recently named one of the most influential Canadians in the sport of baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network. (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos)
B.C. pink-haired pitcher, 15, named one of most influential in Canadian baseball

15-year-old flamethrower youngest person ever named to CBN’s list, Padgham threw 83 mph in September

Angie Quaale owns Well Seasoned, a gourmet food store and catering business. She’s has three requests in recent days to cater gatherings of at least 18 people. Gatherings violate Public Health Orders. (Jeff Vinnick Images}
Langley caterer sounds alarm after rejecting 3 requests for large events

Business asked to quote for baptism, Super Bowl party and third event, all for at least 18 people

Most Read