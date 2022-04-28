A man walks in frigid weather at Rundle Park as emissions rise from the Imperial Oil Strathcona Refinery, in Edmonton, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. The federal government is pushing legislation to enshrine the right to a healthy environment into law but is giving itself up to two more years to define what that means. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man walks in frigid weather at Rundle Park as emissions rise from the Imperial Oil Strathcona Refinery, in Edmonton, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. The federal government is pushing legislation to enshrine the right to a healthy environment into law but is giving itself up to two more years to define what that means. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Feds enshrining right to healthy environment but no clarity on what that means

Government will have up to two years after bill takes effect to define that right’s implementation

The federal government is pushing legislation to enshrine the right to a healthy environment into law but is giving itself up to two more years to define what that means.

The amendment to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act is one of 87 recommendations to the government made five years ago when the House of Commons environment committee completed a mandatory review of the act.

It took the government until April 2021 to introduce the change but that bill died without debate when the election was called in August. A bill was reintroduced in the Senate in February.

The legislation says the government will have up to two years after the bill takes effect to define how that right will be implemented when it comes to enforcing the act.

Nunavut Sen. Dennis Patterson says it makes no sense to enshrine a right into law without providing context for what that means.

But Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says any lawmaker knows you can’t define a legal element in regulation until that element exists.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Climate change health costs to top $100B by mid-century: report

Climate changeEnvironment

Previous story
Avian influenza fact sheet put together for small-flock owners after detection in B.C.

Just Posted

With the three RCMP detachments teaming up — Trail and Greater District, Salmo, and Castlegar — the man is facing seven criminal charges. Photo: Trail Times file
Castlegar man in custody after alleged gas station robbery, flight from police

Nelson’s Charlie Bunce, age 95, is seen here doing volunteer work for the Nelson Electric Tramway Society. The average age of the West Kootenay population is slightly older than it was in 2016, according to the latest Census. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
2021 Census: Age of West Kootenay residents older than provincial, national averages

Ron Wilson snapped this photo of a coyote during a bike ride down Hanna Creek Road (Thunder Road) on Saturday. This is the coyote that never chased the cyclists. Wilson is giving hikers/cyclists a heads up that there may be a den in this particular area so anyone going down the road should use caution. Photo: Ron Wilson
Close call with coyote has West Kootenay cyclist warning others

Nelson’s Jazmine Lowther is seen here running at the Canyons 100 on April 23 in California. Photo: Submitted
Nelson’s Jazmine Lowther wins California ultramarathon