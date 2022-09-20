Federal Liberals weighing whether to lift remaining COVID-19 travel measures

Measures currently in place set to expire at the end of September

People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The federal Liberal cabinet is considering whether to renew COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mandatory random testing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The federal Liberal cabinet is considering whether to renew COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mandatory random testing for travellers.

The current measures are set to expire at the end of the month.

A senior government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters not made public says no decision has been made.

The federal government has gradually scaled back COVID-19 travel restrictions over the course of the spring and summer, as booster shots became more widely available in Canada.

Public health officials and infectious disease experts have warned of a potentially large wave of new COVID-19 cases this fall.

But the Public Health Agency of Canada has also said the country is transitioning to a new, more sustainable phase of the pandemic.

RELATED: Travel industry braces for busy winter season as Canadian travellers ready for sun

RELATED: Canada suspends random COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travellers at airports

Coronavirusfederal governmenttravelvaccines