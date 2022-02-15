February mayor’s report: development meeting, caribou, emergency services and more

Nakusp Mayor Tom Zeleznik says there is a very clean and beautiful area along the Arrow Lakes for a possible provincial campground. The mayor says this may be an area council wishes to explore for more camping areas as per Premier John Horgan’s announcement. (File photo)

Submitted by Nakusp Mayor Tom Zeleznik

Jan. 20, 2022 – Attended the Nakusp and Area development meeting

Orientation with new members and should be a very exciting year with this active group who come from all sectors.

Here’s the recent history of the NADB, it was originally formed by the Village in January 1989:

•2014-18: Led Common Agenda process with CBT, led to: downtown revitalization, renovations to old fire hall, Seekers social media program to promote the Village, Trails Master Plan, caboose museum, medieval festival, waterfront lights, NACFOR projects, broadband, etc.

• 2018: Rental Property Management Feasibility Study

• 2017-22: Became partner community with Imagine Kootenay

• 2019-20: Support for broadband initiative

• 2019-21: Partner in Investment Ready Nakusp’ to promote land development; led to new property/subdivision developments, funding for zoning by-law changes, application to ALR to remove village parcel, and launch of ‘Develop Nakusp’ website

• 2021: Signed MOU with Village of Nakusp and RDCK to work more closely on priority setting and accountability for local economic outcomes

• 2021: Contracted with Aidan McLaren-Caux as economic development coordinator, with funding from RDCK, ETSI-BC, Imagine Kootenay, CBT, Village of Nakusp; numerous services offered by the EDC, such as business advisory, strategic planning, community conduit for economic resource information, applications for grants related to priorities.

• 2021: Established strategic economic priorities broadly supported by community

• 2022: EV Charger at marina, in partnership with Village of Nakusp

•2022: One year buy-local campaign initiated

• 2022: Supporting local agriculture project initiated

• 2022: Much more to come including supporting a signage, possible housing, and value-added forestry initiative

Jan. 20, 2022 – Attended the Arrow Lakes Caribou Society meeting

There will be an open house at the Nakusp maternity pen on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (see story on page 3).

This will be an opportunity to view and explore the pen site and learn about maternity penning before there are caribou in the pen.

We’d like people to RSVP by emailing al.caribou.society@gmail.com.

Feb. 4, 2022 – Met with the BC Rural Health Network (BCRHN) which represents the voice of rural British Columbians on health care across B.C.

Had further discussion on the specific impacts on our rural residents with Interior Health representatives.

Met (Zoom) with Susan Brown, IH president and chief executive officer; Diane Shendruk, vice-president clinical operations, IH North; and Dr. Doug Smith, executive medical director, clinical operations IH North, along with mayors from the affected rural areas.

More meetings to follow along with meetings to discuss our paramedic/ambulance response and transfer times that is need of an upgrade as soon as possible.

January 2022 – Wildfire Risk Reduction Treatment Program Area after removal of under-story woody debris

Very clean and beautiful area along the Arrow Lakes for a possible provincial campground.

This may be an area we wish to explore for more camping areas as per Premier John Horgan’s announcement that province plans to hire more park rangers and open more than 1,900 new campsites to meet growing demand.

The province will spend up to $22.9 million over five years to create the new sites as part of the B.C. Parks Future Strategy.

The new campsites will be built in all parts of the province, with a focus on the highest-demand areas in the Lower Mainland, Okanagan and the Kootenays.

More than 800 of the new sites will be in provincial parks, with the remainder in recreational sites.

For the sites in parks, the province will also build the associated roads, water and sewer expansion, shower and toilet buildings and outhouse facilities.

New sites in parks will “incorporate accessible design standards,” and older front country sites will be audited for accessibility.

“People living with disabilities should be able to enjoy outdoor activities with no barriers,” said the government statement.

Jan. 28, 2022 –UBCM meeting Sept 17th 2021

Recently received this letter for possible Crown land availability:

“Mayor Zeleznik:

“I understand in your UBCM meeting with our Minister on September 17th, 2021, that you are seeking information related to how to purchase Crown Land.

“Through this email I am introducing you to Gena Baker who will be able to answer your questions with regards to Crown Land Purchase. Please have you or your staff reach out to Gena (CC’d) so we can better understand your questions.

Russell Laroche

RPF

Regional Executive Director, Kootenay Boundary Region

Ph: 250-551-3925”