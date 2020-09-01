The suspect fled the scene after a brief interaction with officers (Duck Paterson photo)

Fatal hit-and-run suspect on Vancouver Island being urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

The suspected driver in a fatal Ladysmith hit-and-run on the weekend remains still at large, one day after police were confident the man would turn himself in.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 1) the man had yet to surrender to RCMP.

South Island Traffic Services is investigating the incident, which took place on the morning of Aug. 29 and killed a 35-year-old Ladysmith woman and snarled the Island Highway for hours.

READ MORE: GoFundMe set up for family of woman killed in Ladysmith hit-and-run

Cpl. Mike Halskov of BC RCMP Traffic Services said the suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene of the crash.

In the ensuing effort to determine who was involved, and what occurred, the suspect slipped out of sight. The suspect then stole a vehicle from a nearby residence to make his escape.

“At that point in time we didn’t have any reason to believe he would run from the scene. He was not under arrest at that time. He saw an opportunity to escape, and he chose that option rather than to stay and cooperate,” Halskov said.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in the Chemainus area.

The suspect is known to police in both the Lower Mainland and Southern Vancouver Island. He has been advised to seek medical attention and legal counsel, then turn himself in to the nearest RCMP detachment as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Suspect in fatal Ladysmith hit-and-run plans to turn himself in to RCMP

“We’re not going to let this drag on forever,” Halskov said. “If he refuses to turn himself in – and we can’t pin him down to a certain location – undoubtedly the investigators will be seeking another option, which is to take whatever evidence we have to Crown Counsel to see if they will lay a charge and issue a warrant for his arrest.”

“At that time we can publish his name and photograph for local media to help us find him.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. nurse one of countless COVID-19 survivors looking for answers
Next story
How many Canadians will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Officials aren’t sure

Just Posted

Opening of New Denver child care centre delayed until at least October

SD 10 superintendent said the COVID-19 crisis caused delays in getting project materials

KBRH new Emergency Department open for business

KBRH Health Foundation commits $1-million to Emergency Department project

Residents fume as out-of-town visitors monopolize Arrow Lakes beaches

It’s becoming a problem across the regional district

Future operations of Edgewood reading centre uncertain

The centre has been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19 crisis

Talbot Creek fire in the Slocan Valley grows to 445 hectares

Controlled burnoff operation, high winds responsible for fire’s growth

‘Amazing legacy’: Terry Fox Run goes virtual for 40th anniversary of Marathon of Hope

Fred Fox said that even through the pandemic, people have reached out to see if they can participate

Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Jets have been grounded since a May crash claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured the pilot

Pass the cannabis revenue, B.C. communities ask for fourth year

Union of B.C. Municipalities heads into virtual convention

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Fatal hit-and-run suspect on Vancouver Island being urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Canadian airlines have typically offered flight credit valid for two years after they cancel a trip

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

People unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from policy

KBRH new Emergency Department open for business

KBRH Health Foundation commits $1-million to Emergency Department project

Most Read