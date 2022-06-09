Family Fishing Weekend at Nakusp Boat Launch

This Father’s Day weekend marks B.C.’s Family Fishing Weekend, taking place across the province June 17th to 19th.

Here in Nakusp there will be an event at the Nakusp Boat Launch on Saturday, June 18th from 10 a.m. to 5p.m.

The Family Fishing Weekend is an annual event and celebration of fishing that takes place on Father’s Day weekend each year.

Families can fish for free for the entire weekend – the provincial government waives the requirements for Canadian residents to buy or carry a non-tidal freshwater basic fishing licence. There are also opportunities to go salt water fishing for free on the coast. Residents must be Canadian Citizens for at least 12 months.

There are some exceptions to the free fishing rules, including if you plan to fish for species that require a conservation surcharge or to fish in classified waters. If you are planning to do either of those, a licence is still required. Anglers also must still follow quotas and other fishing regulations, all of which can be found online.

Cheryl Black, Coldwell Banker Family Fishing Weekend Event Coordinator explained that she has hosted this event for the past 12 years and looks forward to it each year.

“This is my 13th year running this event and do so as my family has enjoyed fishing for many years. It is so exciting to see the smiles on those children and adults faces when they catch what they believe to be the big one for the first time,” Black said. “This is an annual event that is in its 23rd year running. In the past 12 years I have had as many as 88 participants.”

She adds that there will be prizes for the biggest fish, most fish and free draws just for coming out and enjoying a day of fishing. There will also be a booth set up where folks can chat about fishing and the area.

“I also provide a free barbecue at the end of the day for all participants. Save On Foods Nakusp and myself – Cheryl Black Coldwell Banker Rosling Real Estate – as well as The Family Fishing Society of BC have been the main sponsors of the event,” Black said.

Anyone looking to fish can take advantage of the government’s free three-day fishing licence, which provides a great opportunity to fish many lakes within the rules, without needing to purchase a licence.

“Hoping you and your families will join us,” Black said. “Take someone fishing.”

The Nakusp event is set to take place on Saturday June 18th,2022 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with final weigh in at 4 p.m, barbecue and prize draws to follow at Nakusp Boat Launch.