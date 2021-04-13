Fake gold scam re-surfaces in the Kootenay Boundary

Victims are approached in high-traffic areas by someone claiming to need emergency cash

This latest advisory from the RCMP is a timely reminder that all that glitters is not gold.

Trail police are warning locals of a fake gold scam that surfaced in the Kootenay Boundary in January, and it’s still going on.

Here’s how the swindle works.

Victims are approached in high traffic areas with a plea from someone claiming he/she is needing cash for an emergency situation.

The fraudster then offers to sell or trade gold jewelry to the victim for money.

Of the cases reported to the detachment so far, RCMP have determined that the gold jewelry is indeed fake.

The Greater Trail RCMP ask locals to be aware that this scam is actively taking place in the district.

Contact the police station’s non-emergency line at 250.364.2566 with tips on the scammers or to report any cases.

