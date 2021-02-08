Brenda Haley shares these fantastic views taken during a snowshoe trek in the Kootenay Pass on Sunday, Jan. 24. Photos: Brenda Haley

Brenda Haley shares these fantastic views taken during a snowshoe trek in the Kootenay Pass on Sunday, Jan. 24. Photos: Brenda Haley

Extreme cold warning for the West Kootenays

Frigid temperatures expected this week, following a mild and sodden January

A special weather advisory warning of extreme cold — expected to ice up the entire region this week — follows a rather mild and sodden January.

Regarding the cold front, Environment Canada forecasts that an Arctic airmass will sweep through the West Kootenay over the next several days bringing with it, temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average.

The freeze is expected to persist all week, making for the coldest conditions experienced this winter.

View of the Kootenay Pass, Jan. 24. Photo: Brenda Haley

View of the Kootenay Pass, Jan. 24. Photo: Brenda Haley

The Arctic front follows three sets of Pacific storms in January, which resulted in a stronger than normal, mild westerly flow, contributing to a record-breaking amount of rain.

The monthly total of 85.6 millimetres (mm) of rain was over three times the average. Total snowfall was 61 per cent above average and total precipitation was more than double the average.

Maximum daily precipitation records were broken on Jan. 11 (18.4 mm), Jan. 12 (28.6 mm), and Jan. 31 (18.8 mm).

The number of days with measurable precipitation was not unusually high (17 days out of 31), so for total precipitation to be more than double the monthly average, some storms brushed in with much more moisture than is typically seen in January, explains local forecaster Jesse Ellis.

Ellis says some of the month’s frontal systems fed on moisture originating from sub-tropical latitudes of the central and eastern Pacific. A strong cold front associated with the frontal wave fed by an atmospheric river during the night of Jan. 12 and early morning hours of Jan. 13. This led to strong winds and (somewhat counter-intuitively) the warmest temperature of the month along the leading edge of the well-mixed post-frontal airmass.

View of the Kootenay Pass, Jan. 24. Photo: Brenda Haley

View of the Kootenay Pass, Jan. 24. Photo: Brenda Haley

Daily temperature records were broken on several occasions: Jan 2 (5.5 C) breaking the previous record of 4.8 C from 1977; Jan. 12 (9.6 C) breaking the previous 7.5 C record from 1980; and Jan. 13 (8.0 C) ending the previous record of 7.3 C from 2014.

The month’s maximum temperature of 9.6 C came within a half degree of the monthly record of 10 C, set in January 1974.

The mean monthly temperature of -0.1 C was 1.5 degrees above average.

The coldest temperatures of the month were recorded during the morning hours of Jan. 23 (-9 C) and Jan. 24 (-10.4 C) as a result of overnight cooling under clear or partly clear skies and a relatively dry north-northwesterly flow aloft.

Read more: Up to date weather for Trail

Read more: Covid cancels Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year

Read more: Fewer calls to Kootenay Boundary fire service


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Central Kootenay Regional DistrictKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing fishermen found after spending the night outdoors near Kaslo
Next story
Barrels of fuel to children’s toys: B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris

Just Posted

Photo MCG
3 more deaths in Interior Health region over weekend

Over the weekend, Interior Health reported a total of 161 COVID-19 cases

Brenda Haley shares these fantastic views taken during a snowshoe trek in the Kootenay Pass on Sunday, Jan. 24. Photos: Brenda Haley
Extreme cold warning for the West Kootenays

Frigid temperatures expected this week, following a mild and sodden January

Pat Henman: "I wrote this book for many reasons, one of them being that the criminal system re-look at their treatment of victims, plus to loudly suggest that lawmakers devise a plan to make sure a repeat or first offender can never do this again to innocent people." Photo: Bill Metcalfe
The power of healing: Nelson’s Pat Henman publishes memoir about near-fatal car accident

Beyond the Legal Limit details medical miracles, legal battles, and returning to normal life

Three fishermen spent the night outdoors near Kaslo after losing their way in thick fog. Photo: South Columbia Search and Rescue
Missing fishermen found after spending the night outdoors near Kaslo

The men had been lost in heavy fog

The Arrow Lakes School District has appointed a new superintendent that will be taking over after Terry Taylor’s retirement in July 2021. (File photo)
SD10 school board appoints next superintendent

Terry Taylor will be retiring in July and will be replaced by Peter Dubinsky

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

(File photo)
Man in hospital after Taser arrest in Kamloops, sparking police watchdog probe

After being handcuffed, the man went into medical distress and is in serious condition

New study out of Norway suggests COVID-19 personality types can be used to reduce transmission. (Black Press Media file photo)
New study suggests there are 16 COVID-19 personality types — which one are you?

Pandemic response must be tailored to people’s different beliefs

Construction of Brock Commons student residence at UBC using mass timber technology, 2016. One of the new micro-credential courses offered at BCIT is an introduction to mass timber. (FPInnovations photo)
‘Micro-credentials’ offer rapid post-secondary training in B.C.

Mass timber, ‘data literacy’ among 24 courses for in-demand skills

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital in Sofia, Bulgarian. South Africa on Sunday Feb. 7, 2021, has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn’t effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, FILE)
Top doctor ‘dreading’ possibility that COVID variants will take off in B.C.

If more transmissible variants become widespread, restrictions will need to cut down contacts

A 68-year-old woman died of extreme cold exposure overnight Feb. 7, 2021, while walking home from a friend’s house in -40 C weather in Dawson Creek, B.C. (Pixabay.com)
Woman dies while walking home from neighbour’s house in -40 C weather in Dawson Creek

Investigators have determined that the woman was visiting her friend who lived next door

Smolts from three hatcheries on North Vancouver Island which were scheduled for fish farms in Discovery Islands will be culled as there are no other production sites to move them to, said Mowi Canada West. (Photo courtesy, Mowi)
Vancouver Island hatcheries cull 8.3M fish due to federal farm decision

Mowi Canada West estimates $195 million revenue loss from the culling

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

Crews with the $3.5-million provincially funded Marine Debris Removal Initiative remove discarded and lost gear from B.C.’s central coast in the summer of 2020. (Photo supplied by the Small Ship Tour Operators Association of B.C.)
Barrels of fuel to children’s toys: B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris

Government-funded project employed out-of-work marine-tour operators

Most Read