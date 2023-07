RCMP called in explosives experts to remove dynamite from a vehicle in Vallican on July 10. Photo: Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com

RCMP explosive experts from the Lower Mainland were called to remove dynamite from an abandoned vehicle in Vallican last week.

A U-Haul truck on a property was discovered with what RCMP say were two old sticks of dynamite and some blasting caps.

The RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit were called and then removed the explosives on July 10.

No one has been arrested since the incident.

