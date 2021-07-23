Evacuation order for Trozzo Creek fire reduced

For the Trozzo Creek Fire, the Regional District of Central Kootenay has reduced a portion of the area currently under Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Alert.

Thirty-two properties in the area of Popou Road and Rooster Road will remain on Evacuation Order, while 142 properties will be reduced to an Evacuation Alert. This reduction to an alert means residents can return to their properties, but must be prepared to leave should conditions change. See the list of properties still under the order, and a map, here.

The evacuation order was initiated on the evening of July 21. BC Wildfire Service reported on July 22 that the fire was 2,625 hectares in size and was being fought by 65 firefighters, four helicopters and 14 pieces of heavy equipment.

For residents who remain on Evacuation Order, a reminder to register online with Emergency Support Services (ESS) at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/.

For those without pre-arranged location to stay at and who require support, please report to the Castlegar and District Recreation Centre, 2101 6th Avenue, Castlegar, BC. Short-term assistance for immediate needs of food, shelter, and clothing may be provided by ESS volunteers following registration at the above website. For further assistance you can call the RDCK EOC public inquiry line 250-352-7701.

