Evacuation alert issued for Fry Creek wildfire

An evacuation alert has been issued for 14 properties in the Birchdale and Fry Creek area due to the Fry Creek wildfire, according to a news release from the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

The boat access only community is located northeast of Kaslo on the east shore of Kootenay Lake. The alert includes the following addresses and property identification numbers (PIDs):

138 Birchdale Way

200 Birchdale Way

006-438-521 PID

007-093-951 PID

016-077-989 PID

016-429-079 PID

016-077-938 PID

016-077-920 PID

016-077-971 PID

018-874-037 PID

023-193-859 PID

024-677-973 PID

024-384-321 PID

027-545-491 PID

Residents or visitors within the area are not required to evacuate. However the RDCK advises people to remain vigilant and be prepared to leave the area at a moment’s notice. Residents should prepare their emergency grab and go bag, prepare to move pets and livestock to a safe area, and sign up to receive RDCK emergency notifications. Part of your plan should include where you can go if evacuated, such as staying with friends or family.

The Fry Creek wildfire is out of control and is 150 hectares in size. It was discovered on Aug. 25 and was started by lightning.

“The fire is burning in steep and inoperable terrain in the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy that is unsafe for crews to work on directly,” states a news release from the BC Wildfire Service, adding that fire has grown over the last few days and is highly visible, particularly at night.

“As a result of yesterday’s winds, this fire has moved onto the south side of the Fry Creek drainage. The south flank, towards Birchdale, did not see the same growth. The fire continues to back downslope towards Kootenay Lake.”