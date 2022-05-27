People walk by the steam clock in Gas Town in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, December, 31, 2019. Environment Canada warns prolonged rains will drench parts of northern B.C. over the weekend, raising the potential for localized flooding. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

People walk by the steam clock in Gas Town in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, December, 31, 2019. Environment Canada warns prolonged rains will drench parts of northern B.C. over the weekend, raising the potential for localized flooding. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Environment Canada warns of heavy rain for parts of northern B.C., flood watch posted

Rainfall warnings issued for North and South Peace River regions

Environment Canada warns prolonged rains will drench parts of northern B.C. over the weekend, raising the potential for localized flooding.

A rainfall warning has been issued for the North and South Peace River regions as the weather office says rainfall of up to 50 millimetres is expected between Friday and late Saturday.

Forecasters say total rainfall could reach 60 to 80 mm near Hudson’s Hope and Chetwynd before downpours ease to showers as the storm moves on.

The warning says heavy rainfall on top of pre-existing saturated soils can make the situation worse and raise the risk of localized flooding.

The River Forecast Centre has upgraded a high streamflow advisory to a flood watch for the Peace Region, advising that waterways could reach levels only experienced once a decade as rain combines with ongoing snowmelt.

The centre says conditions are expected to peak by Sunday and it is maintaining a high streamflow advisory for the Bulkley River and its tributaries in northwestern B.C., as rain and snowmelt push those waterways to two- to five-year flows before their expected peak early Sunday.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vehicles, bridges, buildings removed from flood-struck B.C. rivers

B.C. Floods 2021Weather

Previous story
UPDATE: Abducted Vancouver children returned home safely
Next story
Alberta ends legislature spring sitting with balanced budget, premier’s long goodbye

Just Posted

RCMP say this boat ran aground Thursday in Kootenay Lake, leading to the death of a Boswell man. Photo: Submitted
Man dies after boat collision on Kootenay Lake shore

View of the Columbia River shoreline in Trail. Photo: Jessee Regnier
Columbia River Treaty modernization talks remain ongoing

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Jim Bailey
COVID outbreak declared at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail

The name of Prince Charles is removed from Creston’s high school in June 2021. The facility was renamed Kootenay River School. Photo: Kelsey Yates
Nelson and Creston-area schools to no longer be named after people