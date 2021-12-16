Environment Canada issues weather warning for Trans Canada Highway

20-40 cm of snow expected over the weekend

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Trans Canada Highway, the North Columbia, Shuswap, Arrow Lakes and Slocan Lake area. (DriveBC)

Environment Canada is warning of heavy snowfall on the Trans Canada Highway as well as the North Columbia, Shuswap, Arrow Lakes and Slocan Lake regions.

Saturday through Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19, 20-40 cm of snow is expected in the region.

“A strong Pacific frontal system will spread heavy snow to the above mentioned regions starting Saturday morning,” reads the statement. “Snow heavy at times will persist Saturday night before tapering off during the day on Sunday.”

Environment Canada added that a winter storm or snowfall warning may be issued as the weather event draws nearer.

At the moment DriveBC is warning of slippery sections on the Trans Canada Highway between Sicamous and Golden, due to compact snow. The speed limit between Revelstoke and Sicamous has been reduced to 80 km/hour as of 8:45 a.m., Dec. 16.

READ MORE: Engineers say better forecasting, warnings could protect B.C. from disasters

READ MORE: B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway to reopen Dec. 20 for essential traffic

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenNakuspRevelstokeSicamousSnowWeather