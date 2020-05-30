Evacuation alert issued for Regional District of Central Kootenay ahead of thunderstorm

The alert does not include Castlegar and Nelson

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has issued an evacuation alert for all properties next to rivers, creeks or streams ahead of a major thunderstorm.

The Saturday evening alert, which does not apply to Castlegar and Nelson, was released after Environment Canada sent out a severe thunderstorm warning that includes Arrow Lakes and Slocan Lake, Kootenay Lake and West Kootenay region.

That warning calls for strong thunderstorms through Saturday night followed by extensive rainfall Sunday.

“We are issuing this evacuation alert as a precaution due to the significant amount of uncertainly pertaining to rainfall amounts and the potential for extreme isolated storm events,” said Chris Johnson, the RDCK emergency operations centre director, in a release.

“We are advising everyone that lives near a river, creek or stream to be prepared to evacuate if required on short notice. This situation can change quickly, depending on the weather over the next 12-48 hours.”

An evacuation alert is not the same as an order. Residents are currently being asked to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Environment Canada’s warning also includes the Boundary, East Kootenay, Fraser Canyon, Nicola, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, Similkameen, South Thompson and West Columbia regions.

