(Google Maps)

(Google Maps)

Emergency crews tend to woman struck by train in Chilliwack

Incident with Rocky Mountaineer train happened near First Avenue and Prest Road in Chilliwack

Emergency crews in Chilliwack were called out to a woman who was struck by a Rocky Mountaineer train on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near First Avenue and Prest Road sometime around 3:45 p.m. on July 7.

According to crews on scene, the woman was under the passenger train but not in pain nor trapped in any way.

It is believed the woman was a pedestrian.

A landing zone was being set up at the Chilliwack Airport for an air ambulance.

Crews called for other trains to be halted.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

Note: An earlier version of this story stated the collision happened near Walden Street.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Previous story
‘It kind of makes my heart sing:’ Advocate welcomes federal single-use plastics ban

Just Posted

The pithouse at the Vallican heritage site. Photo: Louis Bockner
Sinixt woman occupies Vallican heritage site after province revokes her caretaker role

File photo
Krestova man arrested after lengthy standoff with police

One of the new weather stations. (Photo by Elizabeth Quinn)
New weather stations in the Creston area to benefit local farmers, fruit growers

Pictured is a car crash at Victoria Ave and Cranbrook St N in Cranbrook on Saturday, July 2. (Mike turner photo)
15 car crashes took place in Nakusp in 2021