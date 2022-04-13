RCMP vehicle

Elk Valley RCMP investigating workplace death

A Telus worker died after falling 30 feet on Tuesday

A man has died in an incident being investigated by the Elk Valley RCMP.

In the early hours of Tuesday Apr. 12 police responded to reports a Telus worker had fallen thirty feet while working on raising utility lines next to Hwy. 3 near the B.C. – Alberta border.

The man was transported to the Crowsnest Pass Health Centre in Blairmore, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the RCMP, electrocution may have played a part in the man’s fall.

The Elk Valley RCMP will be leading the investigation into the man’s death, with numerous agencies involved including the Labour Program of Employment and Social Development Canada, WorksafeBC, and Alberta’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“This is an unfortunate event that will affect many people. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, said Cst. Debra Katerenchuk.

As the investigation is active, no further details will be released.

READ MORE: Creston RCMP address alleged assault behind grocery store amid social media posts


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
Okanagan winery’s 2021 vintage ruined by wildfire smoke
Next story
174 British Columbians – 6 under the age of 19 – died of toxic drug poisonings in February

Just Posted

Pre-pandemic the Kaslo Jazz Fest, drew huge crowds to this small Kootenay town. Photo: KasloJazzFest.com
Kaslo Jazz Fest looking for camping areas after record-speed ticket sales

The B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of the province’s position that maintaining ownership of the railway line was in the public interest. (File photo)
Kootenay couple loses use of farmland near B.C. owned railway

Nelson’s Daryl Verville is a classic pianist and author. His father’s childhood in a residential school led to decades of trauma in the Verville family. Photo: Tyler Harper
Missing notes: The traumatic family history of Nelson classical pianist Daryl Verville

L-R: Indigenous elders Ann-Marie Smith and Donna Wright with participants from Kootenay Kids and the Lalin choir at the drum awakening event in Nelson on April 10. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Awakening the drum: Nelson community groups gather for Indigenous ceremony