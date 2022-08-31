Green Party MP Elizabeth May looks on before the start of a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. May is running on a joint ticket to reclaim the leadership of the Green Party. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Green Party MP Elizabeth May looks on before the start of a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. May is running on a joint ticket to reclaim the leadership of the Green Party. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Elizabeth May and running mate Jonathan Pedneault among 6 Green leadership hopefuls

The former party leader is expected to launch a joint bid for the leadership Wednesday

Elizabeth May is running on a joint ticket to reclaim the leadership of the Green Party, sources say.

The former party leader is expected to launch a joint bid for the leadership Wednesday in Sidney with her running mate, Jonathan Pedneault.

They are two of six candidates cleared by the party to run, according to two Green Party sources with direct knowledge of the situation who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about it.

Sarah Gabrielle Baron, who ran as an Independent against former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole in Durham, Ont., in last year’s election, and Simon Gnocchini-Messier, a federal public servant who ran for the Greens in Hull-Aylmer, Que., will also run.

Anna Keenan and Chad Walcott are also expected to join the race on another joint ticket.

The winner, to be announced by November, will take over from interim leader Amita Kuttner, who stepped in after the resignation of Annamie Paul last year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Green Party

Previous story
Body of missing B.C. fisherman found on Fraser River in Chilliwack
Next story
Whispered 911 call from B.C. senior ends with police nabbing strange intruder in her home

Just Posted

Castlegar’s first ever Jalopy Parade is set to celebrate the town’s less appreciated rides on Sept. 10. Illustration: Tim Thiessen
Unique Castlegar car show ready to show off your ricketiest rides

Eliza Dawson from Trail is the first University of Calgary Dinos rower to be named to the Row for Canada 2022 NextGen National Team and competed in the World U23 Rowing Championship in Varese, Italy last month. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay athlete ascends to world rowing stage

Area H voters such as those who live in Slocan will vote on whether or not to fund environment protection projects for the Slocan Lake and Kootenay Lake areas. Photo: Kootenay Career Development Society
Area H voters to decide on joining environment fund

The new Kootenay Lake ferry is being built in a dry dock in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
New Kootenay Lake ferry completion delayed to 2024