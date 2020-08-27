A map of COVID-19 data that shows how many cases have been confirmed in different health areas and cities across B.C. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

Eleven cases of COVID-19 found in Nelson, Trail, Castlegar region in 2020

New data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows more precise numbers of cases per health area

There have been six reported cases of COVID-19 in the Nelson area this year, according to new statistics provided by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The Nelson Local Health Area includes 26,799 people living in the area south from the U.S. border to Salmo and Nelson as well as in the valley north to Slocan.

The data, which accounts for cases detected from Jan. 1 to July 31, was made public this week after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were enough cases in B.C. that privacy was no longer a concern in rural areas or more heavily populated cities.

Related: B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

The Castlegar area, meanwhile, has had four cases, while Trail and Rossland have had just one case.

No cases have been confirmed in either the Arrow Lakes area, which includes Nakusp, New Denver and Silverton, or in the Kootenay Lake area, which includes Kaslo and the East Shore.

The highest number of cases in the Kootenays is in the Fernie area, which has had seven.

Surrey has had the most COVID-19 cases of any B.C. city with 521.

B.C. has had 5,372 confirmed cases as of Thursday, with 204 fatalities.

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Coronavirus

