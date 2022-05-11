Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department to receive $10K grant from Kenwood Cares fund

The grant will be in the form of new radio communications equipment for the fire department

Pictured are volunteer staff and firefighters at the Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department in Edgewood, B.C. The EVFD is the latest recipient of a $10K communications grant from JVC Kenwood. (Submitted file)

The Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department (EVFD) is set to receive a $10,000 grant for new communications equipment, which will help the department communicate with other agencies.

The funding comes from the 2022 KENWOOD Cares grant, which awards a non-profit volunteer organization with $10,000 in communications equipment, twice every year.

Edgewood is located in the Inonoaklin Valley in the B.C. Interior, just south of Nakusp and Arrow Lakes. Edgewood has a population of around 600 people, many of whom are retired.

The company JVCKENWOOD (a merger of JVC and Kenwood) chose the EVFD for the grant because of their continued growth and commitment over the years.

The EVFD started back in 2004, operating with just a siren that was mounted on a lamp standard at the Royal Canadian Legion, JVCKENWOOD said in a press release. This was the only piece of equipment that would notify volunteers to dispatch if there was a fire.

Since then, the EVFD has been able to establish a proper fire hall and acquire three trucks through grant programs and tireless fundraising in the community.

The department plays a pivotal role during wildfire season, and proper communication lines are key in order to be able to communicate with their members as well as other agencies.

“Our present radio system is quite antiquated, being purchased second-hand from another fire hall six years ago. We realized the need to upgrade when we were placed on evacuation alert and needed to communicate with multiple agencies,” said Floyd Webber, President of the Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department Society. “The last wildfire we had taught us a lot about what we need. Training and working with other agencies such as BC wildfire personnel, RDCK supervisors, and helicopters when needed, requires updated technology. We will certainly put the new KENWOOD radios to good use.”

Wilf Mulder, Public Service and National Sales Manager with JVCKENWOOD Canada says that EVFD volunteers outlined their need for improved radio communication to help with fire suppression efforts.

“Modern radio technology plays a pivotal role in supporting viable and efficient fire department operations,” said Mulder. “Volunteers are core to the well-being of many small communities in Canada with the team at the Edgewood Fire Department being a shining example of this philosophy.”

Vernon Communications will oversee the configuration of the new equipment at the EVFD, KENWOOD says.

“We are happy to see Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department selected as the most recent KENWOOD Cares grant recipient. After working with EVFD and seeing their ongoing challenges in person, we are honoured to support this deserving organization and know the communications equipment upgrade will have a significant impact on their response efforts,” said Matt Schafer, Sales and Marketing Manager, Vernon Communications.

Those interested in applying for the KENWOOD Cares grant can apply now at www.kenwoodcares.ca. The deadline is June 30, 2022.



