UPDATE: Edgewood evacuated due to growing Michaud Creek wildfire

The Michaud Creek fire on July 17. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has expanded its Evacuation Order for the Michaud Creek wildfire to include the communities of Edgewood and Needles north to Whatshan Lake for a total of 356 properties.

The list of addresses can be seen here, and a map here.

In the past 48 hours, according to BC Wildfire Service, the Michaud Creek fire has almost doubled in size to 4,600 hectares.

Residents and visitors are required to leave the Evacuation Order area immediately and go to their pre-arranged emergency locations and register online with Emergency Support Services (ESS) at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/.

Those who do not have a pre-arranged location and require support, should report to the Kelowna Community Church, 1480 Sutherland Ave, Kelowna BC and register with ESS.

The Needles Ferry is closed due to risk from the Octopus Creek wildfire. Highway 6 west of Edgewood will be open for residents affected by the Evacuation Order. Go to https://www.drivebc.ca/ for all the latest information on closures.

Short-term assistance for immediate needs of food, shelter, and clothing maybe provided by ESS volunteers following registration at the above website. For further assistance, call the RDCK Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) public inquiry line 250-352-7701.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

