Selina Robinson B.C’s finance minister, says she’s encouraged by predictions that British Columbia’s economy will rebound this year and next. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Selina Robinson B.C’s finance minister, says she’s encouraged by predictions that British Columbia’s economy will rebound this year and next. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Economists predict slight rebound and moderate growth for B.C. economy in 2021

B.C. on track for real GDP growth of 4.7% this year and 4.3% next year, before growth slows

Finance Minister Selina Robinson says she’s encouraged by predictions that British Columbia’s economy will rebound this year and next.

Robinson heard today from economists on the province’s Economic Forecast Council who estimate B.C. is on track for real GDP growth of 4.7 per cent this year and 4.3 per cent next year, before growth slows.

The same measurement for the provincial economy in 2020 shows a 5.1 per cent decline, the worst contraction since 1980.

The council of economists from major financial institutions warns that the strength of recovery depends heavily on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and stimulus plans in the United States, a key trade partner.

Robinson also heard the recovery won’t be felt evenly, with certain hard-hit industries and low wage earners tending to suffer the greatest ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

The minister says the next B.C. budget will focus on continuing to support British Columbians through the emergency of the pandemic while investing in the future.

“We can see the light at the end but we’re still in the tunnel,” Robinson says.

READ MORE: Stats Can says economy grew at a record pace in third quarter of 2020

economy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Mounties charge suspect for tripping elderly woman near Metrotown in April
Next story
B.C. to go ahead with Site C dam, with new $16B budget and delayed to 2025

Just Posted

The Skinny Genes Foundation is raising awareness and funds for a rare genetic disorder that claimed both his father and uncle.
NHL players, local businesses help Kootenay man raise funds and awareness for rare genetic disease

Signed NHL jerseys and local business donations up for auction in Skinny Genes Foundation fundraiser

Remi Drolet
Rossland skier competes at World Nordic ski championship

Remi Drolet was selected to Team Canada and will race at the 2021 FIS World Nordic Ski Championships

Sylvain Fabi, Canada’s chief negotiator for the Columbia River Treaty, joined a number of government and Indigenous government stakeholders for a virtual town hall on Feb. 24, 2021, to update the state of the Columbia River Treaty negotiations. Trevor Crawley photo/Zoom screenshot
Indigenous input key to Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Ecosystem function included in negotiations along with flood management and power generation priorities

Nakusp soccer teams are joining the West Kootenay Football Club. (Submitted/West Kootenay Football Club)
Nakusp soccer teams joining West Kootenay Football Club

There are programs for ages three to high school

A rainbow shining on Kelowna General Hospital on May 12, 2020 International Nurses Day. (Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)
New COVID cases trending down in Interior Health

24 new cases reported Thursday, Feb. 25, death at Kelowna General Hospital

Site C will go ahead, one year later and $5.3 billion more, the NDP announced Feb 26. (BC Hydro image)
B.C. to go ahead with Site C dam, with new $16B budget and delayed to 2025

Reviews recommend more oversight, beefed up foundation stability work

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after talking about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
COVID: 589 new cases in B.C., and seven new deaths

No new outbreaks being reported Feb. 26

The Canada Revenue Agency says there were 32 tax fraud convictions across the country between April 2019 and March 2020. (Pixabay)
Vancouver man sentenced to 29 months, fined $645K for tax evasion, forgery

Michael Sholz reportedly forged documents to support ineligible tax credits linked to homeownership

Then-Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson looks on as MLA Shirley Bond answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Liberal party to choose next leader in February 2022

Candidates have until Nov. 30 to declare whether they are running

After nearly 10 months of investigations, Mounties have made an arrest in the tripping of an elderly woman in Burnaby this past April. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Mounties charge suspect for tripping elderly woman near Metrotown in April

32-year-old Hayun Song is accused of causing bodily harm to an 84-year-old using her walker

British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to view the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Death threats mount against Dr. Bonnie Henry, sparking condemnation from Horgan, Dix

Henry has become a staple on televisions in homes across British Columbia since January 2020

Bryan Adams with his mom, Jane Adams Clark, at Lions Gate Hospital. (Bryan Adams)
Bryan Adams gives shout out to North Shore hospital

The singer’s mom was in Lions Gate Hospital for care

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on signed bottles of Ryan Reynolds’ new gin at B.C. liquor stores this summer. (Twitter/Ryan Reynolds)
Ryan Reynold’s Aviation Gin autographed and coming to B.C. stores

This summer 100 bottles will be available to the public for purchase across five B.C. liquor stores

An official investigation will be launched after VPD officers were recorded posing near a dead body at Third Beach on Wednesday morning, Feb. 24. (Screen grab/Zachary Ratcliff)
VIDEO: Vancouver officers under review for allegedly laughing, taking pictures next to dead body

Two officers were caught on video by a local beachgoer Wednesday morning in Stanley Park

Most Read