An earthquake on Friday, Dec. 17 around 4:16 a.m. woke residents and wasreportedly felt across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. (USGS map)

An earthquake on Friday, Dec. 17 around 4:16 a.m. woke residents and wasreportedly felt across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. (USGS map)

Early-morning earthquake jolts Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Shock recorded 17.3k deep off Salt Spring Island

Residents on Vancouver Island woke to an earthquake shortly after 4 a.m. Friday.

The early morning shake was reported 17.3 km deep and 12 km northeast of Ganges, off the east coast of Vancouver Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Online reports show people feeling the rumble up and down Vancouver Island and as far as the Lower Mainland.

RELATED: Be Prepared: Are you ready for the ‘Big One?’

Earthquake

Previous story
Indigenous, Black people more likely to be arrested in Nelson: report

Just Posted

The Nelson Police Department. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Indigenous, Black people more likely to be arrested in Nelson: report

The Village of New Denver is adding a stage, patio and washrooms to Centennial Park with support from Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Outdoor Revitalization Grants. Photo: Submitted
Outdoor spaces in Nelson, Rossland, New Denver receive Columbia Basin Trust grants

COVID-19 cases for the week of Dec. 5 to 11. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
28 new COVID-19 cases in West Kootenay

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Trans Canada Highway, the North Columbia, Shuswap, Arrow Lakes and Slocan Lake area. (DriveBC)
Environment Canada issues weather warning for Trans Canada Highway