Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack with plastic ties around their necks

Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)

WARNING: This story contains photos readers may find disturbing.

A group of dead ducks found dumped in a wildlife protection area had duct tape around their bodies and plastic ties around their necks.

Provincial officials said the “illegally disposed of” duck carcasses were found in the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area (WMA) at the end of Cannor Road in Chilliwack.

Michael Hill, a certified building material inspector, said he was horrified to stumble upon the ducks last week while investigating an illegal dump of asbestos-containing Gyproc.

It could have been someone using a net or something to trap the birds; or hunting ducks for fun, which is “just despicable” if that’s the case, Hill said.

“This looks like an irresponsible act of cruelty towards animals,” Hill said.

It made him feel sick.

“The fact that this took place in a wildlife area, makes it even more of a crime against nature and a threat to our environment. This is a hunt-free zone,” Hill said.

The Bert Brink WMA provides hundreds of hectares of conservation habitat for red- and blue-listed species, according to the provincial website, including Great Blue heron, Peregrine falcon, Bald eagle, and marbled murrelet.

“The open fields are partly flooded in the winter and attract foraging wigeon and Canada geese. The sloughs, wetlands and gravel bars provide important habitat for white sturgeon, Pacific salmon and steelhead.”

While Hill was checking out the drywall site on April 19, he was overwhelmed by the revolting smell of something decomposing. He looked around and found half a dozen murdered ducks.

They had duct tape around their bodies, and white plastic ties around their necks. He has no idea if the two dump sites are connected or not, but the whole area has been hit with environmental disasters, from fire pits to illegal garbage dumps, drywall and now – deceased animals.

Dead duck with duct tape around it in Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)

Provincial officials say illegal dumping in the Bert Brink WMA has been a chronic problem.

“It is assumed that these ducks were dumped by a hunter who was unwilling to properly dispose of his carcasses,” said a spokesperson with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD).

The ministry statement noted that the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) had installed trail cameras in the wildlife area, but they did not capture any footage of these incidents of illegal dumping activity, the ministry rep continued.

“In the past gates have been installed on the gravel road going in and out of this WMA, but these gates have been either torn out or cut to pieces by blow torches.

“This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping. While the area has been fortunate to have robust groups of volunteers to remove illegally dumped items, new investments are pursued annually to combat the issue.”

